The "Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Micronutrients), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Major Compounds (CAN, UAN, MAP, DAP, and Potassium Nitrate), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for liquid fertilizers is projected to be valued at USD 3.09 billion by 2025

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is also projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, the adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production are projected to drive the growth of this market.

Liquid fertilizers are water-soluble powders or liquid concentrates, which, when mixed with water, make a fertilizer solution. They are generally administered through foliar, fertigation, or direct soil application. The application of liquid fertilizers has become popular among farmers over the last few years due to their ease of use and because it is rapidly absorbed by the soil and plants, which, in turn, ensures that the nutrients reach crops faster than other forms of fertilizers.



This is one of the major factors driving the liquid fertilizers market. The consumption of liquid fertilizers is increasing at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the growing demand for food with increasing disposable income and decreasing arable land in the region.



The key participants in the liquid fertilizers market include K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), and Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile (Chile). These players have been implementing different strategies to achieve growth in the liquid fertilizers market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Fertilizers Market

4.2 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Type

4.3 Asia Pacific: Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type and Country

4.4 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application & Region

4.5 Liquid Fertilizers Market Share: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroindicators

5.2.1 Increase in Production of Fruits & Vegetables

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in Demand for Enhanced High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.1.2 Ease of Use and Application of Liquid Fertilizers

5.3.1.3 Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

5.3.1.4 Increase in Environmental Concerns

5.3.1.5 Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Handling Costs

5.3.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Application Practices Among Farmers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 New Emerging Economies

5.3.3.2 Increase in the Production and Yield of Crops

5.3.3.3 Need to Improve Pasture Production

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growth in Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.4.2 Unfavorable Regulatory Standards

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

5.5.3 End Users

5.5.4 Key Influencers

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Framework



6 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nitrogen

6.2.1 Nitrogen to Be A Key Segment in Asian and North American Countries

6.3 Phosphorus

6.3.1 Liquid Phosphorus Fertilizers Gaining Importance for Fruits & Vegetables Cultivation in Asia Pacific

6.4 Potassium

6.4.1 Most Widely Used Liquid Potassium Sources for Agricultural Crops

6.5 Micronutrients

6.5.1 Boron and Iron-Based Micronutrients Holds Significant Usage Among Farmers in This Segment



7 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Major Compound

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

7.2.1 Suitable for Effective Uptake of Nitrogen Along the Crop Roots

7.3 Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

7.3.1 Uan has Been Gaining Growth as for Its Application in Fertigation Methods

7.4 Potassium Nitrate

7.4.1 Potassium Nitrate is Frequently Used in Foliar Sprays Or Fertigation, Owing to Its Quick Water-Solubility

7.5 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

7.5.1 Most Widely Used in Fruit & Vegetable Growing Regions of Asia Pacific

7.6 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

7.6.1 Mostly Adopted in Highly Alkaline Soils

7.7 Others



8 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Macro Indicators

8.1.1 Crop Cultivation Pattern

8.2 Connected Market: Npk (N + P2o5 + K2o) Fertilizers

8.3 Introduction

8.4 Cereals & Grains

8.4.1 Cereals & Grains to Account for the Largest Demand in Asia and North America

8.4.1.1 Corn

8.4.1.2 Wheat

8.4.1.3 Rice

8.4.1.4 Others

8.5 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.5.1 High Application of Nitrogen Fertilizers Gaining Importance for Cash-Rich Oilseed & Pulse Crops

8.5.1.1 Soybean

8.5.1.2 Others

8.6 Fruits & Vegetables

8.6.1 Growers Need to Produce More Crops in A Limited Amount of Arable Land, Due to Which the Application of Liquid Fertilizers in Fruits and Vegetables is Increasing

8.7 Others



9 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soil

9.2.1 Soil Application is One of the Most Widely Used Methods for Agricultural Crops in the Liquid Fertilizers Market, Particularly in the Asia Pacific Countries

9.3 Foliar

9.3.1 Foliar Application in the Liquid Fertilizers Market Helps in Catering to the Nutritional Deficiencies in Plants, Which is One of the Key Driving Factors for the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

9.4 Fertigation

9.4.1 The Fertigation Segment Continues to Be A Leading Segment in the Liquid Fertilizers Market in the Asian and North American Countries

9.5 Agricultural Fields

9.6 Hydroponics

9.7 Others



10 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Region



Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis



Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemical Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Eurochem Group

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OCP Group

OCI Nitrogen

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Compass Minerals

Kugler

Haifa Group

Compo Expert GmbH

Agroliquid

Plant Food Company, Inc.

Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer Company

Agro Bio Chemicals

Agzon Agro

