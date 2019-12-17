Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars: The Importance of Real-World Evidence (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you generating the right RWE to influence the right stakeholders?
As the biosimilar sector continues to evolve and experience of their use deepens, what role should real-world evidence (RWE) now take in stakeholder communications and education? Focusing RWE that supports health decisions is vital so which stakeholders should be the target of your RWE strategy, what evidence do they want and, more importantly, what data sources will deliver?
In this report, Biosimilars: The Importance of Real-World Evidence, experts from companies such as Sandoz, Avalere, and Biogen reveal their insights on the practical issues and challenges of cost-effectively generating powerful RWE that really drives physician understanding, increases patient confidence and positively influences wider stakeholders.
Biosimilar experts tackle key questions:
What to expect:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
