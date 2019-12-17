Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars: The Importance of Real-World Evidence (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Are you generating the right RWE to influence the right stakeholders?



As the biosimilar sector continues to evolve and experience of their use deepens, what role should real-world evidence (RWE) now take in stakeholder communications and education? Focusing RWE that supports health decisions is vital so which stakeholders should be the target of your RWE strategy, what evidence do they want and, more importantly, what data sources will deliver?



In this report, Biosimilars: The Importance of Real-World Evidence, experts from companies such as Sandoz, Avalere, and Biogen reveal their insights on the practical issues and challenges of cost-effectively generating powerful RWE that really drives physician understanding, increases patient confidence and positively influences wider stakeholders.



Biosimilar experts tackle key questions:

What role does RWE play in determining the adoption of biosimilars, for both new and existing patients?

What types of real-world data/studies are required to present a convincing value proposition for biosimilars and do they differ depending on the type of stakeholder being targeted?

What are the challenges in acquiring real-world evidence for biosimilars and how does this vary by jurisdiction?

How does RWE change physicians' levels of confidence in biosimilar drugs and can it be used to support HCPs in making decisions that facilitate better outcomes for patients?

What are the benefits and challenges for biosimilar developers in partnering with patient advocacy groups at an early stage?

How should biosimilar companies approach generating real-world evidence and what role does this data play in payer negotiations?

What to expect:

A detailed report revealing US and European expert insights into the key impact areas for biosimilar RWE as the sector evolves.

An examination of 16 key issues that biosimilar and biologic developers need to understand and respond to.

27 targeted questions put to industry experts.

Their perceptive responses that provide 38 insights supported by 152 directly quoted comments.

Companies Mentioned



Avalere

Biogen

Sandoz

