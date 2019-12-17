Royal Oak, MI, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROYAL OAK, Mich., December 15, 2019 – Premier Communications Group (PCG) was selected by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) as a winner in the 56th annual American Graphic Design Awards. Open to everyone in the graphic arts community, these awards honor the best graphic design work of the year. This year, just 10% of the 12,000 entries were selected to receive award certificates.

“For over 35 years, our top goal has always been to produce memorable marketing communications programs for clients by infusing meaningful content with powerful design,” said Randy Fossano, President, Premier Communications Group. “To have earned this recognition from our esteemed peers and leading voices in the graphic design field such as GDUSA is a true honor for us.”

The American Graphic Design Awards were given for the company’s work for two clients: Nissan and the DoubleTree by Hilton Bloomfield Hills Detroit. Each of the projects include innovative sales collateral and packaging that incorporates the unique messaging of the respective brands into the designs.

“Graphic design is among the fastest growing professions in this country,” said GDUSA Editor Gordon Kaye, “with its importance increasingly recognized in commerce, culture and causes. The winners of the 2019 American Graphic Design Awards are among the most talented and effective designers working today. They are the best and brightest the creative community has to offer.”

An awards showcase will be published in the December 2019 print and digital GDUSA editions and featured online.

About Premier Communications Group

Premier Communications Group is a full-service marketing communications and creative design firm with over 35 years of experience and a reputation for strategic planning and diligent creative service. PCG is a passionate group of account managers, writers, designers and web programmers that are dedicated to developing programs that are strategically rooted in clients’ objectives with a clear understanding of marketplace conditions. For more info, visit: www.premiercg.com

About Graphic Design USA – GDUSA

Since 1963, Graphic Design USA has been the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. GDUSA covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products and services. The GDUSA brand now also includes a 50,000 visitor-a-month website, a monthly enewsletter, a digital version of the magazine for desktop, tablet and mobile, and several Design Annuals covering the best in Graphic Design, Inhouse Design, Web Design, Package Design and Healthcare Design. Other initiatives include annual recognition of leading Designers to Watch, rising Students to Watch, and benchmark reader surveys on the state of print, paper, technology, education, and the use of stock imagery in design. For more info, visit: http://gdusa.com.

