SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc. , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced the addition of two headline features, offline local administrator account access management and enhanced privileged access management, to its SecureONE product. The new features provide simple and secure Just-In-Time privileged access to offline systems, and enhanced protection of Just-In-Time administrative account access, while allowing customers to retain complete control over their account credentials.



With offline access management, customers can easily set a default configuration which allows every computer in the network to adopt the best practice behavior of using strong, unique passwords with periodic rotation. When needed, authorized SecureONE users pass through strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) to retrieve the local account credentials required to sign in. This feature is extremely simple and fast to deploy at scale and also allows custom settings for varying levels of control, including at the individual computer level.

“It is our core mission to help customers become resilient to the most common attack vector used in breaches – abuse of privileged access. Many breaches escalate or begin due to poor management of privileged local ‘offline access’ accounts with easily compromised passwords. We’re excited to deliver this sophisticated yet simple-to-use feature to the SecureONE product our customers already use,” said Brian Hanrahan, Director of Product Management at Remediant. “SecureONE’s new, easy-to-use features will help our customers become more resistant and resilient to compromise without increasing cost or complexity.”

Companies struggle to reign in business processes that lead to new privileged access on their systems. SecureONE’s flexible Zero Standing Privilege + Just-In-Time access approach enables a smooth transition to full control over privileged access, without interfering with productivity. SecureONE’s newly enhanced Just-In-Time privileged access protection also provides customers with complete control to lock down Just-In-Time privileged access. The new “deny” mode will remove any privileged access that’s not authorized directly in SecureONE.

In addition, new SecureONE enhancements include:

The ability to lock down privileged access in a customer’s environment and stop new authorized access unless conducted through SecureONE;

An alternative to Microsoft Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS); and

Password history records and the ability to manage complexity and length requirements.

The new SecureONE enhancements will be available to new and existing customers in 2020.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Schafer

Merritt Group for Remediant

703.403.6377

schafer@merrittgrp.com