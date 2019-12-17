Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Education Market & Global Forecast, by End User, Learning Mode (Self-Paced, Instructor Led), Technology, Country, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the global online education market. The report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years.



Online Education Market will reach US$ 350 Billion by 2025, globally due to the introduction of flexible learning technologies in the corporate and education sectors. The advanced artificial intelligence-driven platform is also playing a significant role in the growth of this market globally.



Online education provides flexibility for the learner to learn from anywhere, anytime, as most of the online education devices are portable. The corporate learning market is segmented into SMBs and large institutions. SMBs have limited financial resources, so the online learning method is more cost-effective as it allows multiple employees to be trained in a less cost-intensive way.



The United States is a leader in the global online education market due to the introduction of e-learning courses and distance learning programs. Several educational institutions are focusing on augmented reality based learning. China is other major market for this market place. India online education market has shown remarkable growth in past couple of years. It is anticipated that this growth will also continue during the forecasting period. India's online market is expected to grow due to cost-effective education, availability of quality education, government's digital initiatives, smartphone user base, and internet penetration.



By Country - The United States and China are Top Two Leading Countries in the Global Online Education Market



The report studies the market of the following country: China, India, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Africa, and Others. The United States and China are the top two leading countries in the global online education market due to growing internet penetration, increasing per capita disposable income, and availability of online courses.



By Technology - Mobile Segment is leading the market and will continue so during the forecast period



Based on technology, the global online education market has been broadly segmented into Mobile, Learning Management System (LMS), Virtual Class, Others. Mobile Segment is leading the market and will continue so during the forecast period due to a steadily decline in the device and internet cost.



By End User - Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises Online Learning are dominating segments in the Global Online Education Market



The report studies the market of the following End User segments: K-12, Small, and Midsize Business (SMBs), Large Enterprises, Massive Open Online Courses, and Others. Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises online learning are dominating segments in the global online education market.



All the companies covered in the report have been covered from 3 viewpoints:

Overview

Initiatives & Recent Developments

Revenue

Companies Profiled

Coursera

Udacity

Pluralsight Inc.

Cengage Learning

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

By End User - Global Online Education Market

K-12

Massive Open Online Courses

Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Others

By Learning Mode - Global Online Education Market

Self-Paced Online Education

Instructor Led Online Education

By Technology - Global Online Education Market

Mobile Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Virtual Classroom

Others

By Country - Global Online Education Market

China

India

Japan

United States

United Kingdom

Russia

Africa

Others

