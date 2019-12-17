Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Location Mergers and Acquisitions Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this newly updated report, you get the details and prices of 26 indoor location related acquisitions. Two of these have occurred since the previous report was published, one of which the author predicted outright. This updated report continues to be your only source for this data.



Whether you are a start-up company dreaming of your own M&A, a major company looking to acquire a technology vendor, an investor analyzing company valuations, an analyst tracking acquisitions by major players, or anyone else wanting to understand M&A in the indoor location area, this is the report for you.



Twenty-six indoor location related start-up companies have been acquired in recent years. Some of the acquirers have been technology companies, including mobile device makers, network makers, and chip manufacturers. But others have been in more mainstream industries, including lighting and electronics makers and system integrators. Why are such different companies all buying start-ups in the indoor location area?



This report analyzes these acquisitions strategically: What technology differentiation did each acquired company have? Were they acquired for the sales and customers they had, a technology that filled a gap for their acquirer in the short term or their potential value in the long term? How did their technology relate to the specific needs of their acquiring companies?



The report also examines the prices of 24 of these acquisitions, most of which were not announced and are only available here. The prices range from low single-digit to high double-digit millions of dollars. Which industries, market segments, and company types got the highest prices?



Based on all of the above, predictions are given for indoor location related acquisitions in the upcoming years. One of the authors previous predictions, the acquisition of indoo.rs, has already come true. Which segments will be in high demand? Which is likely to command the highest price? And which kind of company is most likely to be acquired by the largest multinationals?



