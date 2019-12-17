Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "16th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the growth and development of the prepaid cards industry through 2022. The report examines loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all closed-loop prepaid card segments.
The forecast report identifies key segments that will continue to decline over the next few years as well as those that should see growth. However, the economy, politics, and consumer behaviour will all influence which segments grow and which decline.
This report reviews and forecasts load dollar volume for closed-loop segments. This forecast highlights the segments approaching market saturation as well as those that will continue to experience annual growth.
"Prepaid providers should be evaluating their businesses and looking for ways to diversify," commented the author of the report. Opportunities in the prepaid market shift with economic, political, and regulatory changes. New technologies such as the internet of things, connected car, and use of prepaid for transit and tolls may provide growth markets in the years to come.
Highlights of the report include:
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction
Business Time and Expense Category
Campus
Digital Content Category
In-Store Gift Card Category
Government Category
Petroleum Category
Telecoms Category
Conclusions
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
