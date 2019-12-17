Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 17 December 2019 at 19:55 EET

Sanoma acquires Clickedu, one of the leading providers of digital educational platforms in Spain

Sanoma acquires Clickedu, one of the leading providers of digital educational platforms in Spain, from its founders. Clickedu was founded in 2000 and the founders continue as shareholders in the company after the acquisition. Clickedu offers its customers both a school administration system and a digital learning environment. It serves around 450 schools mainly in Spain, but also in Latin America and UK. In Spain, Clickedu is the leading provider of educational platforms in the Catalonia area. In 2018, Clickedu’s net sales were EUR 3 million. It employs 65 people.

With the acquisition of Clickedu, Sanoma strengthens its position within the learning services market in Spain, which it entered earlier in 2019 with the acquisition of Iddink. The acquisition of Clickedu allows integration of Iddink’s local digital distribution services in Spain within the school administration and learning environment of Clickedu, providing further growth opportunities for the business as well as significant synergies e.g. in product development.

Clickedu will be reported as part of Sanoma Learning SBU.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

