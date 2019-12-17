BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will offer their annual Winter TRAININGDAYS Regional event. System users and administrators gather at these events to sharpen skills on system use and configuration and to review best practices for receiving maximum value from their systems. The training sessions, led by Command Alkon application and industry experts, will be held January 22-23, 2019, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Alexandria – Old Town, Alexandria, Virginia.



“The Heavy Building Materials market is changing more now than at any time in the history of this industry,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “In a high growth environment, there are both opportunities and threats. If you are prepared for growth, the benefits can be incredible. Our goal in hosting these TRAININGDAYS sessions is to help our customers be ready, with the necessary system skills in place, to benefit from the industry growth and take their businesses to the next level and beyond.”

Attendees have the freedom to attend classes from a single product line or mix and match classes across product lines to meet training needs. Training offerings will be available across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, Integra, COMMANDqc, TrackIt, and HaulIt.

Registration fees are $750 per person for 1 day and $1000 for 2 days. In addition to the wide array of classes to choose from, these fees also include lunch on each training day attended and laptops for hands-on classes.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration is available at https://commandalkon.com/event/alexandria-trainingdays-dc-area/ .

Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future learning opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

