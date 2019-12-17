Austin, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, today announced Len Diplock as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy.

Diplock brings more than 20 years of experience leading critical business functions including corporate strategy and growth initiatives, primarily within the energy and energy-related services sector. He has considerable experience and insight in strategic planning and market intelligence and has overseen several mergers and acquisitions in previous roles.

“I’m very excited that Len Diplock will be joining CLEAResult. His role is critical to achieving our growth plan,” said Scott Boose, CLEAResult CEO and president. “Len will help us further define our strategy and navigate potential new markets. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Len both as a colleague and as a team member in the past and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him again. He’s a great collaborator, and I’m confident that his proven experience and deep understanding of the utility and energy space make him an excellent fit for this role.”

In his role, Diplock will be responsible for leading the company in strategy, competitive analysis, financial planning, project management and M&A. This will encompass company-wide support of key strategic growth initiatives. Diplock joins CLEAResult from Canada Post Corporation where he was Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Marketing leading strategy, data and analytics, brand and enterprise risk management efforts. Prior to that, he served in an array of senior leadership positions supporting operations, strategy, mergers and acquisitions and corporate development for Direct Energy and Centrica plc.

“Smarter and more efficient energy use has never been more important than it is today," said Diplock. "I am delighted to be joining the CLEAResult team of energy experts, the North American leaders in energy efficiency solutions.”

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

