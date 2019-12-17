Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surfactants Market (Non-ionic, Anionic & Cationic): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surfactants market value is forecasted to reach US$45.49 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

The factors such as increasing the home healthcare industry, escalating urban population, growing household consumption expenditure, accelerating economic conditions and improving consumer confidence are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations, volatility in the raw material prices and intense competition. A few notable trends include rising consolidation of market players, increasing preference for sugar surfactants, growing adoption of surfactants by pharmaceutical companies, and expanding bio-based surfactants market.



The surfactants industry consists of manufacturers of non-ionic, anionic, cationic and amphoteric surfactants. Major application fields of surfactants are Household Cleaning, Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning and Personal Care Industry. In terms of raw materials, surfactants are prepared from petrochemicals or bio-products.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific, improving economic conditions and growing personal & home care market in emerging countries i.e. China & India. China represents one of the largest markets for surfactants and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. North America and Western Europe are highly established premium markets where growth lies in Bio-Based surfactants.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surfactants market, segmented on the basis of chemical properties i.e. anionic, non-ionic, cationic & amphoteric and End Applications i.e. household cleaning, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, North America and Western Europe) have been analysed along with country coverage of China, Japan, India, US, Canada, Germany, France and Italy

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are also presented in detail.

