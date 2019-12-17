Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airline Catering Market (by Food Type, Flight Type & Aircraft Class): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airline catering market is estimated to reach US$23.9 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6% for the period spanning 2019-2023.



The growth of the market has been driven by accelerating economic growth, expanding urbanization, increasing airline passengers, upsurge in tourism activities, growing aircraft production and increasing low-cost carriers. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include surging millennial spending, rising adoption of online meal ordering platforms and devices. However, growth of the market would be challenged by fluctuating fuel prices, food safety concerns and airline mishaps.



The global airline catering market is categorized on the basis of flight type, food type and aircraft class type. On the basis of flight type, the global airline catering market can broadly be divided as, full service, low cost and hybrid & others. In terms of food type, the global market can be categorized into Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages and others. On the basis of aircraft class type, the global airline catering market can be segmented into Business class, Economy class, First class and others.



The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to expanding urbanization, rising disposable income, increasing investment in the aviation sector and the upsurge in the millennial spending over travelling. Europe represents one of the largest airline catering market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. Asia Pacific is an emerging market where growth lies in increased national and international tourism in the region, wide economic growth and rising emphasis on customer-centric food menus.



