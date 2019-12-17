Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Camera Market Report, 2019 Q2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Passenger Car Camera Market: Front-view Monocular Camera Installations Soared by 104% in 2019, Q2 from the Same Period of Last Year.
In the first half of 2019, around 10.89 million cameras were installed in new passenger cars in China, a year-on-year upsurge of 19.93%, among which monocular camera grew faster than others, with installations soaring by a hefty 104% in 2019Q2 on a like-for-like basis, compared with a growth rate of 71.7% in 2019Q1, according to our recent report - China Passenger Car Camera Market Report, 2019Q2.
In 2019Q2, the top three players Bosch, Aptiv, and Valeo seized shares of 23.7%, 18.9% and 16.6% in the Chinese passenger car front-view monocular camera market, respectively. Bosch and Valeo witnessed a faster growth rate than other vendors.
A long postponement in the mass production of highly automated driving systems saves major suppliers energy for the application of L2 and L2.5. Even for L2, OEMs' actual progress is a reminder that the technology is still unavailable to a range of scenarios. For example, Attention Assist and Traffic Sign Assist of 2019 new Maybach models and Toyota's Pre-collision System cannot work under the following conditions.
Attention Assist
Maybach Attention Assist works at speeds between 60 km/h and 200 km/h: it is able to recognize signs of driver fatigue or distraction and prompts the driver to take a break.
The ATTENTION ASSIST will be not fully exerted, and warnings may be delayed or not occur at all in the following situations:
Traffic Sign Assist
Traffic Sign Assist detects traffic signs with a versatile camera and assists the driver by displaying detected speed limits and overtaking restrictions in the instrument cluster. If the system detects that users are driving onto a section of the road in the wrong direction, it triggers a warning. A camera on the inside of the windscreen is able to identify road signs at the roadside. Data stored in the navigation system and general traffic rules are also used to estimate the current speed.
When the vehicle travel through related traffic signs, its speed limit, and overtaking restriction will be updated.
The system can update the display in the following situations without detecting traffic signs:
End sign of restrictions (speed limit or overtaking) will be displayed 5 seconds after the vehicle passes over. Traffic rules available to the current condition will be still displayed on the assist system.
The camera also detects traffic signs with a restriction indicated by an additional sign (e.g. in wet conditions).
Only in the following situations can these signs be displayed:
The system may be either functionally impaired or temporarily out of work in the following situations:
Toyota Pre-collision System (PCS)
Toyota's Pre-Collision System (PCS) renders an in-vehicle camera and laser to detect pedestrians and other vehicles in front of the vehicle. If it determines the possibility of a frontal collision, the system will prompt the driver to take action and avoid it with audio and visual alerts. If the driver notices the potential collision and applies the brakes, the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) may apply additional force using Brake Assist (BA). If the driver fails to brake in time, it may automatically apply the brakes to reduce the vehicle's speed, helping to minimize the likelihood of a frontal collision or reduce its severity.
In some situations (such as the following), a vehicle/pedestrian may not be detected by the radar and camera sensors, thus preventing the system from operating properly.
In some situations (such as the following), braking force may be not enough to make PCS work normally:
PCS should be disabled when the radar and camera sensor may not recognize a pedestrian in the following circumstances:
ADAS suppliers and OEMs work together on product and technology development to make breakthroughs in so many inapplicable scenarios so that ADAS can get improved and become safer. All players still have a long way to go before autonomous driving comes true.
