Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BCP) hereby informs that it has been notified of the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding minimum prudential requirements to be fulfilled on a consolidated basis from January 1st, 2020, based on the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). In addition, BCP was informed by the Bank of Portugal on its capital buffer requirement as “other systemically important institution” (O-SII).

The ECB’s decision prescribes the following minimum ratios as a percentage of total risk weighted assets (RWA) from January 1st, 2020:

(table in the attached document)

Buffers include the conservation buffer (2.5%), the countercyclical buffer (0%) and the buffer for other systemically important institutions (O-SII: 0.563%). Given the increased systemic importance of BCP for the Portuguese financial system, its future O-SII reserve requirement was revised from 0.75% to 1.00%, and BCP was granted an additional year (January 1st, 2022) to fulfill it, as communicated by the Bank of Portugal in its website.

According to ECB’s decision under SREP, the Pillar 2 requirement for BCP was set at 2.25%, the same value as for 2019.

Taking into account its capital ratios as of September 30th, 2019, BCP complies comfortably with the minimum capital ratio requirements for CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1), Tier 1 and total ratio.





