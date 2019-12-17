regulatory release

CANCELLATION OF

KLÉPIERRE SHARES

Paris – December 17, 2019

On December 10, 2019, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to cancel 1,930,544 Klépierre shares with effect as of December 17, 2019. These shares had been acquired between January 1 and June 30, 2018, as part of the share buyback program initiated in March 2017.

The Klépierre Executive Board took this decision in accordance with existing financial authorizations, specifically the one pertaining to capital reduction as per Resolution No. 13 approved by shareholders at the Combined General Meeting of April 16, 2019.

Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €423,729,733, consisting of 302,664,095 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and one theoretical voting right.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.0 billion at June 30, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

AGENDA February 5, 2020 2019 Full-Year Earnings (after market close) April 30, 2020 Annual General Meeting





investor relations Hubert d’AILLIÈRES

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Mengxing ZHANG

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

Paul LOGEROT

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Attachment