BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enli stands out in the newly released KLAS Population Health Care Management 2019 report, with the largest reporting customer base among 10 reviewed vendors. Users of Enli’s next generation technology platform – Value Navigator™ – awarded high marks across all care management capabilities, including value-based care analytics to surface and close care gaps, and data-driven care coordination that makes insights actionable.

The KLAS Population Health Care Management 2019 report is a comprehensive survey of US healthcare organizations that use population health information technology for care management and coordination. Vendor solutions were evaluated based on their ability to satisfy 12 criteria deemed vital to value-based care workflows. Of the 10 PHM IT vendors studied in the report, only Enli and one other met the KLAS threshold for research data reliability.

Enli Customers Report Strong Value and Results from the Value Navigator Platform

KLAS emphasizes that Enli’s care management functionality is “robust and well attuned to the workflows of care managers, leading to high accuracy and usability.” Additionally, the technology helps identify clinical and payer care gaps, focus patient outreach, and improve care team efficiency.

One provider organization interviewed by KLAS revealed that Enli “does extremely well at helping us identify and close care gaps; it is the best that I have seen.” Another reported that “the tool has immensely improved our workflows.” Still another reports “Enli suggests things that we don’t think of, and that is a step beyond.”

The report reveals that Enli is the only vendor with a large reporting customer base to receive above average performance marks across all care management categories, including: identifying and closing care gaps, generating a high-quality longitudinal care record, and providing actionable insights through accurate, complete data.

In Care Management, Enli Leads with Strong Adoption and Solid Satisfaction

“Enli stands out in adoption and satisfaction partially because they are responsive to customer development needs, building high-quality technology to fill gaps,” KLAS notes. Enli’s expanding customer base is indicative of its ability to meet evolving customer needs. KLAS concludes that “Enli’s presence continues to grow among midsize and large acute care organizations.”

“Creating customer value by connecting insights to action has been at the center of our product development since the beginning,” said Enli CEO Luis Machuca. “Now that quality has emerged as the fundamental unit of economic value creation in risk-based contracts, our tools have evolved to help provider organizations control the entire quality cycle – from attribution to payment.”

For more information on Enli Health Intelligence, visit www.enli.net .

To request a copy of the KLAS Population Health Care Management 2019 report, visit www.klasresearch.com .

About Enli

Enli is the first population health management company to monitor and predict the financial impact of quality improvement in value-based care contracts, and to supply the analytics-driven care coordination tools necessary to exceed contract performance measures.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit www.klasresearch.com .

Media Contact

Aydin Kirkewoog, Director of Marketing

Enli Health Intelligence

akirkewoog@enli.net

503-858-6091

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11fca17f-5318-45b1-96e6-17c07232b825