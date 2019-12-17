DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz North America has been declared a finalist this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.



Yooz has been shortlisted in the category Best Cloud Automation Solution.

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought to champion excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

Yooz COO and Chief Innovation Officer Laurent Charpentier said, “To be shortlisted for our work in this international program is not only an honor, but clear recognition of the successes and customer satisfaction we strive to achieve with leading cloud technologies.”

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Yooz has recognized the importance of adopting and pioneering leading cloud technologies in order to deliver outstanding client success, which is why they’re a deserving finalist in the Cloud Awards program.

“The Cloud Awards team already had a near-impossible task sorting the exceptional from the excellent and the bleeding-edge from the cutting-edge. Weighing both proven successes and exceptional promise across several unique categories is a constant challenge.

“We see organizations not only adopting leading technologies, but constantly innovating and leveraging their expertise to provide unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction.”

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

Final winners will be announced on Thursday 30 January 2020.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 3,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide. Yooz’s unique solution leverages advanced technologies powered by AI to deliver an amazing level of automation.

Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area with global offices in Europe. For more information on the multi-award-winning Yooz invoice and payment processing solution, visit GetYooz.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

Media Contact Melissa Hendrick VP of Marketing, Yooz Inc. E-mail: