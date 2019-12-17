Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni announced today that it will enhance its partnership with BEMER Group for 2020. NFL Alumni is dedicated to “Caring for Our Own” by providing former NFL players the best possible services in life after football—upon learning about the benefits of BEMER and the company’s mutual commitment to supporting better health and wellness, the formation of a partnership with NFL Alumni was a natural fit.

“My BEMER keeps me going,” said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. “Without it the stiffness and old NFL injuries can make life a little difficult, but using the BEMER restores my mobility and keeps me on the golf course.”

For more than 20 years, BEMER technology has benefited millions of people around the world, including top-level professional athletes. Proper blood flow plays a critical role in general health and BEMER products can improve circulation naturally in just two 8-minute sessions a day. BEMER is an FDA registered consumer medical device that’s easy-to-use, non-invasive and can improve microcirculatory blood flow by up to 30%, resulting in optimized health, performance and recovery. The device implements pulsed electromagnetic field technology (PEMF) to send a low-level electromagnetic field throughout the body to safely and naturally increase blood flow, resulting in better distribution of oxygen and nutrients while eliminating cell waste.

To learn more about BEMER for Sports visit https://life.bemergroup.com/sports/

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni’s mission “Caring for our Own” is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of “Caring for Kids” across the country. Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, we have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About BEMER USA

BEMER USA, LLC is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA and is a subsidiary of BEMER International, AG headquartered in Triesen, Liechtenstein. BEMER is distributed in 42 countries worldwide and used in clinical, research and medical settings, as well as for in-home use. We are committed to improving the health and well-being of BEMER customers using our proprietary technology, while also recognizing the importance of individualized, responsive and caring support for our customers.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org