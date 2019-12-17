LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the winter season approaches, The Palm Beaches will welcome visitors with warm weather, sparkling beaches and a thriving arts and culture scene. From world-renowned art fairs to photography and award-winning musical scores, this season’s offerings will satisfy the tastes of novice and cultural enthusiasts alike.

“Home to world-class museums, galleries, and a frequent stop for national touring performances, The Palm Beaches is the perfect place to choose your own arts adventure,” said David Lawrence, president & CEO of the Cultural Council. “This winter, we invite visitors to enjoy an array of exhibitions and events in Florida’s Cultural Capital.”

Below is a sampling of arts and entertainment experiences that Florida's Cultural Capital® has to offer this upcoming season:

What: Exhibition – Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern

Where: Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

When: Through Feb. 2, 2020

Cost: $5-$18

Description: This exhibition addresses how Georgia O’Keeffe proclaimed her progressive, independent lifestyle through a self-crafted public persona, using her art, her clothing, and the way she posed for the camera. Early on, she fashioned a signature style of dress that dispensed with ornamentation, which evolved in her years in New York—when a black-and-white palette dominated much of her art and dress—and then her time in New Mexico, where her art and clothing changed in response to the colors of the Southwestern landscape. There, a younger generation of photographers visited her and solidified her status as a pioneer of modernism and contemporary style icon. In addition to O’Keeffe’s paintings and clothes, the show includes photographs of the painter by noted artists Ansel Adams, Alfred Stieglitz, Andy Warhol, and others.

What: Exhibition – Eroica: compared to the rest of the world

Where: Spady Cultural Heritage Museum (Delray Beach)

When: Through Feb. 5, 2020

Cost: $10

Description: The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will explore the influence of multicultural comic book superheroes through “Eroica: compared to the rest of the world.” Eroica, which also means “heroic,” is a project curated by Khaulah Naima Nuruddin and William Cordova that focuses on the representation of superheroes of color in different comic book publications since their origins in the late 1930s.

What: Exhibition – Maren Hassinger: Tree of Knowledge

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)

When: Through March 1, 2020

Cost: $10-$12

Description: Tree of Knowledge is an installation by sculptor and performance artist Maren Hassinger. Inspired by Boca Raton’s Pearl City neighborhood and the Banyan tree that became a historical marker in this community settled by African-Americans, the artist worked with the public to roll newspapers in community-based story-telling sessions to form the aerial roots of a vast “Tree of Knowledge”, installed from the ceiling in the museum’s main gallery.

What: Performance – Turandot performed by Palm Beach Opera

Where: Dreyfoos Theatre (Dreyfoos School of the Arts)

When: Jan. 24-26, 2020

Cost: $50-$257

Description: The icy Princess Turandot reigns in a fantastical ancient China, where her beauty mesmerizes those who seek her love. Having deemed all men unworthy of her hand, the austere princess proposes a simple but deadly challenge to her smitten wooers. Answer three riddles and win her hand. Fail, and face beheading. But when one gallant suitor shows promise, will the princess honor her decree and open her heart to a mysterious man? Featuring an adventurous musical score and one of the most iconic opera arias of all time, “Nessun Dorma,” Giacomo Puccini’s final masterpiece presents a sweeping story of passion, perseverance, and peril. Sung in Italian with English supertitles projected above the stage.

What: Exhibition – Anime Architecture

Where: Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach)

When: Through April 3, 2020

Cost: $9-$15

Description: Anime Architecture traces the architectural world-building process of Japan’s most influential animated science fiction films. In order to highlight the artists, designers, and directors of the meticulous backdrops that bring to life the futuristic urban environments of anime, curator Stefan Riekeles of Berlin spent years compiling these works. From location photographs and concept sketches as detailed pencil drawings through to final expressions as cells in full color, Anime Architecture reveals some of the intricacies of the creative processes behind Japan’s ultramodern animated films. The Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens is the only U.S. venue hosting this special exhibition.

What: Exhibition – With These Hands: Sculptures by Jim Rennert

Where: Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach)

When: Jan. 9- May 31, 2020

Cost: $7-$15

Description: With These Hands will showcase 14 of Jim Rennert’s most iconic sculptures and will be the first large scale, multi-work exhibit of Rennert’s work. He has become known for his unique portrayal of the “everyman,” a figure representing the struggles and emotions the modern person faces day to day. Rennert is constantly shaping his figures to reflect society around him, making his sculpture immediately relatable to the viewer as they recognize themselves in his work. This exhibition includes five monumental pieces, including Think Big, Rennert’s first monumental public installation in New York, which has since become his most iconic figure.

What: Art Fair – Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary

Where: West Palm Beach

When: Jan. 9- Jan. 12, 2020

Cost: $20-$60

Description: Collectors, art connoisseurs and art world luminaries alike will have the opportunity to acquire investment quality Blue Chip contemporary, Post-War works from top international galleries from as far as Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Venezuela. The Fair’s refined ambiance will be welcoming and appealing to all levels of visitors, from the seasoned collector looking to acquire new works to the budding art enthusiast looking to start a new, meaningful collection.

What: Performance – Hamilton

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

When: Jan. 28- Feb. 16, 2020

Cost: $67.50- $407.50

Description: Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

What: Exhibition – Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection

Where: Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach)

When: Jan. 28- May 10, 2020

Cost: $3-$18

Description: Walk This Way: Historic Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection explores how shoes have transcended their utilitarian purpose to become representations of culture — coveted as objects of desire, designed with artistic consideration, and expressing complicated meanings of femininity, power, and aspiration for women and men alike. Featuring 100 pairs of shoes from iconic designer Stuart Weitzman’s extensive private collection assembled over three decades with his wife Jane Gershon Weitzman, the exhibition covers larger trends in American economic history, from industrialization to the rise of consumer culture, with a focus on women’s contributions as producers, consumers, designers, and entrepreneurs.

What: Art Fair – The Palm Beach Show

Where: Palm Beach County Convention Center (West Palm Beach)

When: Feb. 13- 18, 2020

Cost: $20-$100

Description: The Palm Beach Show, formerly known as the Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show, remains the area’s only high-end showcase offering items spanning every genre, juxtaposing many periods and movements. With the collections of numerous international exhibitors to choose from, the 2020 show will boast a stunning selection of art, antiques and jewelry and will draw tens of thousands of private collectors, museum curators, investors and interior designers who are eager to view and purchase some of the most unique and coveted treasures in the world.

For additional events and more information about Florida’s Cultural Capital, please visit palmbeachculture.com.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital® The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

