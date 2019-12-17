Lake City, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media and The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) are proud to announce the publication of a new ebook on wildfire mitigation, Enough Is Enough.

The follow-up to NFPA’s popular 2015 book Design With Fire In Mind: Three Steps to a Safer New Home, this book details what needs to be done to help prevent loss of property and lives to fire. And its release couldn’t come at a better time: Between the publication of these two books, back-to-back record-setting wildfire seasons in California alone destroyed more than 25,000 residential structures, took more than 100 lives, and resulted in $24 billion in insured property losses.

Enough Is Enough is much more than a rallying cry, it is a practical script for a new era of safe home building in wildfire-prone areas. The book analyzes post-fire scenes of some of the major fires of the past four years and offers detailed suggestions and best practices for how to design and build homes using what was learned from those tragedies, including:

A holistic approach to the wildfire problem, acknowledging that a single weak link opens the whole system to catastrophic failure.

The ways California’s 2008 Building Code affected how homes fared in recent fires.

The importance of codes and ordinances for property safety and their impact on insurance strategies for rebuilding after a disaster.

The impact of embers and how to design ignition-resistant homes and commercial buildings to stop their ability to spread fire.

Details on how to properly use landscape features, and home materials and maintenance to reduce vulnerability to fire.

Why understanding fire history as well as current risk mapping is important.

The right way to rebuild homes after disaster has struck.

How ignition-resistant homes are the affordable choice for new construction.

Links for more wildfire initiatives and resources available through NFPA.

“How we build, design, and maintain homes can make them less vulnerable to a fire, but these efforts need to be supported by the understanding and action of everyone in the community," says NFPA’s Wildfire Division Director Michele Steinberg. "This project has afforded Green Builder Media and NFPA a great opportunity to provide important, actionable steps to planners and developers as they build safer places for residents to live."

“We are proud to work with NFPA to get wildfire mitigation information into the hands of building professionals and homeowners,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “NFPA offers clear, practical strategies gleaned from the organization’s comprehensive study of how wildfires work and how the way we design our built environment needs to evolve.”

Click here to download your copy today.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, and renewables. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

