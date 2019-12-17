DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that it has named Minsok Pak as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for enterprise strategy as well as strategic growth opportunities, including M&A, new business and digital transformation initiatives. He will also lead SnackFutures, the company’s innovation and venture hub. Pak will report directly to Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Mondelēz International Leadership Team effective January 13, 2020.



“Minsok brings extensive international experience developing and implementing enterprise strategies and growth initiatives in the consumer and retail sectors,” said Van de Put. “His track record of accelerating growth and driving transformation, together with his detailed understanding of the global consumer landscape, will be an asset to Mondelēz International as we continue to lead the future of snacking. We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to his contributions to our future growth.”



Pak joins from Target Corporation, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. In this role, he had oversight of Target’s enterprise strategy and innovation efforts and helped lead the development and implementation of the company’s growth strategy. Prior to Target, he served as Senior Vice President, LEGO Retail/Shopper Marketing and Channel Development at The LEGO Group, based in London, where he led the company’s branded omnichannel retail business including e-commerce in more than 20 markets, and its shopper marketing and channel development efforts. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he spent nearly two decades in various roles, including Head of the Asia-Pacific Sales and Marketing, and other leadership positions in North American Supply Chain and Asia Consumer & Retail practices.



“This is an exciting time for me to join Mondelēz International as the company continues to execute on its consumer-focused strategy and grow its strong portfolio of brands around the world,” said Pak. “I look forward to working with the team to identify new opportunities for growth and innovation.”



Pak is a member of the Minnesota Orchestral Association Board and the Board of Trustees of Oberlin College. He received his B.A. degree, with honors, in Economics from Oberlin College and his MBA from Stanford University.



About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .



Contact: Tom Armitage

+1-847-943-5678

news@mdlz.com