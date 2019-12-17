GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase today announced Catherine “Triona” C.B. Schmelter has been appointed to its board of directors. Ms. Schmelter is President, Meal Solutions of TreeHouse Foods, Inc., a $4.3B Fortune 500 manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages.



“We are pleased to welcome Triona to the Steelcase board of directors,” said Rob Pew, Chair of the Steelcase Inc.­ Board of Directors. “Triona has an impressive background with extensive experience spanning the Consumer Packaged Goods, food and manufacturing industries. Her insight will be invaluable during this exciting time of growth.”

The Steelcase Board continuously evaluates its composition to ensure it encompasses the requisite experience, skills and insights to ensure the company delivers the best value to its shareholders. A food industry veteran, Ms. Schmelter has more than 20 years of strategic, branding, sales and marketing, R&D, innovation, food safety and finance experience. Aside from her pragmatic problem solving, Ms. Schmelter brings expertise in portfolio optimization, lean operating efficiencies and simplifying manufacturing and distribution operations, while simultaneously delivering outstanding products, quality and service to customers.

ABOUT STEELCASE INC.

For over 107 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion.

