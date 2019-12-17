ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (Nasdaq: TWMC) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended November 2, 2019.
Third Quarter Overview - Consolidated
Thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 Overview – Consolidated
Segment Highlights
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
|(amounts in thousands)
|November 2, 2019
|November 3, 2018
|November 2, 2019
|November 3, 2018
|Total Revenue
|fye
|$
|40,840
|$
|47,865
|$
|127,602
|$
|152,473
|etailz
|28,616
|44,119
|98,008
|138,288
|Total Company
|$
|69,456
|$
|91,984
|$
|225,610
|$
|290,761
|Gross Profit
|fye
|$
|16,155
|$
|18,276
|$
|50,670
|$
|61,181
|etailz
|6,924
|9,110
|22,915
|30,066
|Total Company
|$
|23,079
|$
|27,386
|$
|73,585
|$
|91,247
|SG&A
|fye
|$
|21,012
|$
|26,620
|$
|67,094
|$
|79,214
|etailz
|7,812
|12,217
|25,180
|36,528
|Total Company
|$
|28,824
|$
|38,837
|$
|92,274
|$
|115,742
|Loss From Operations
|fye
|$
|(21,524)
|$
|(9,493)
|$
|(34,280)
|$
|(21,495)
|etailz
|(1,353)
|(4,261)
|(3,640)
|(9,808)
|Total Company
|$
|(22,877)
|$
|(13,754)
|$
|(37,920)
|$
|(31,303)
|Reconciliation of etailz Loss from Operations to etailz Adjusted Loss From Operations
|etailz loss from operations
|$
|(1,353)
|$
|(4,261)
|$
|(3,640)
|$
|(9,808)
|Acquisition related amortization expense
|286
|972
|858
|2,915
|Acquisition related compensation expense, net of contingency benefit
|-
|750
|66
|2,991
|etailz adjusted loss from operations
|$
|(1,067)
|$
|(2,539)
|$
|(2,716)
|$
|(3,902)
|Reconciliation of fye Loss From Operations to fye Adjusted Loss From Operations
|fye Loss From Operations
|$
|(21,524)
|$
|(9,493)
|$
|(34,280)
|$
|(21,495)
|Asset impairment charges
|16,035
|-
|16,035
|-
|fye Adjusted Loss From Operations
|$
|(5,489)
|$
|(9,493)
|$
|(18,245)
|$
|(21,495)
Third Quarter Overview - etailz
Thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 Overview – etailz
Third Quarter Overview - fye
Thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 Overview – fye
|TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Financial Results
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
|November 2,
|% to
|November 3,
|% to
|November 2,
|% to
|November 3,
|% to
|2019
|Revenue
|2018
|Revenue
|2019
|Revenue
|2018
|Revenue
|Net sales
|$
|68,592
|$
|90,877
|$
|223,100
|$
|287,148
|Other revenue
|864
|1,107
|2,510
|3,613
|Total revenue
|$
|69,456
|$
|91,984
|$
|225,610
|$
|290,761
|Cost of sales
|46,377
|66.8
|%
|64,598
|70.2
|%
|152,025
|67.4
|%
|199,514
|68.6
|%
|Gross profit
|23,079
|33.2
|%
|27,386
|29.8
|%
|73,585
|32.6
|%
|91,247
|31.4
|%
|Selling, general and
|administrative expenses
|28,824
|41.5
|%
|38,087
|41.4
|%
|92,274
|40.9
|%
|112,751
|38.8
|%
|Asset Impairment charges
|16,035
|23.1
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|16,035
|7.1
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|Acquisition related compensation expenses
|-
|0.0
|%
|750
|0.8
|%
|66
|0.0
|%
|2,991
|1.0
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|1,097
|1.6
|%
|2,303
|2.5
|%
|3,130
|1.4
|%
|6,808
|2.3
|%
|Loss from operations
|(22,877
|)
|-32.9
|%
|(13,754
|)
|-15.0
|%
|(37,920
|)
|-16.8
|%
|(31,303
|)
|-10.8
|%
|Interest expense
|228
|0.3
|%
|277
|0.3
|%
|554
|0.2
|%
|444
|0.2
|%
|Other (income) loss
|(30
|)
|0.0
|%
|(43
|)
|0.0
|%
|388
|0.2
|%
|(171
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Loss before income taxes
|(23,075
|)
|-33.2
|%
|(13,988
|)
|-15.2
|%
|(38,862
|)
|-17.2
|%
|(31,576
|)
|-10.9
|%
|Income tax expense
|80
|0.1
|%
|64
|0.1
|%
|223
|0.1
|%
|136
|0.0
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(23,155
|)
|-33.3
|%
|$
|(14,052
|)
|-15.3
|%
|$
|(39,085
|)
|-17.3
|%
|$
|(31,712
|)
|-10.9
|%
|Basic and diluted loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(12.73
|)
|$
|(7.74
|)
|$
|(21.51
|)
|$
|(17.48
|)
|Weighted average number of
|common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|1,819
|1,815
|1,817
|1,814
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET CAPTIONS:
|November 2,
|November 3,
|(in thousands, except store data)
|2019
|2018
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|9,162
|$
|14,563
|Merchandise inventory
|101,130
|131,285
|Fixed assets (net)
|4,987
|12,177
|Accounts payable
|29,994
|42,272
|Borrowings under line of credit
|27,771
|27,440
|Cash used in operations
|30,822
|53,337
|Stores in operation, end of period
|206
|227
Notes:
1. Reverse Stock Split:
As previously reported, effective August 15th, 2019, the Company effected a 1-20 reverse stock split of its common stock. All share and earnings per share information have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reverse stock split.
2. Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) other (loss) income, which includes the write-down of an investment; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation expense; (v) acquisition related amortization expense; (vi) acquisition related compensation expense, which includes retention bonuses and restricted stock; and (vii) asset impairment charges. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Thirty-nine Weeks Ended
|November 2,
|November 3,
|November 2,
|November 3,
|(amounts in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net loss
|$
|(23,155
|)
|$
|(14,052
|)
|$
|(39,085
|)
|$
|(31,712
|)
|Income tax expense
|80
|64
|223
|136
|Other (income) loss
|(30
|)
|(43
|)
|388
|(171
|)
|Interest expense
|228
|277
|554
|444
|Operating loss
|(22,877
|)
|(13,754
|)
|(37,920
|)
|(31,303
|)
|Depreciation expense
|811
|1,331
|2,272
|3,893
|Asset impairment charges
|16,035
|-
|16,035
|-
|Acquisition related amortization expense
|286
|972
|858
|2,915
|Acquisition related compensation expense, net of contingency adjustment
|-
|750
|66
|2,991
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,745
|)
|$
|(10,701
|)
|$
|(18,689
|)
|$
|(21,504
|)
The Company believes that fye adjusted loss from operations and etailz adjusted loss from operations, per the segment disclosure, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Trans World Entertainment is a leading multi-channel retailer, blending a 40-year history of entertainment retail experience with digital marketplace expertise. Our brands seamlessly connect customers with the most comprehensive selection of music, movies, and pop culture products on the channel of their choice. For over 40 years, the Company has operated as a leading specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise with stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, primarily under the name fye, for your entertainment, and on the web at www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com. In October 2016, the Company acquired etailz, Inc., a leading digital marketplace expert retailer, operating both domestically and internationally. etailz uses a data driven approach to digital marketplace retailing utilizing proprietary software and ecommerce insight coupled with a direct customer relationship engagement to identify new distributors and wholesalers, isolate emerging product trends, and optimize price positioning and inventory purchase decisions. Trans World Entertainment, which established itself as a public company in 1986, is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol “TWMC”.
Certain statements in this release set forth management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Contact:
Trans World Entertainment
Ed Sapienza
Chief Financial Officer
(518) 452-1242
|Contact:
Financial Relations Board
Marilynn Meek
(mmeek@frbir.com)
(212) 827-3773
Trans World Entertainment Corp.
Albany, New York, UNITED STATES
