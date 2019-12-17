ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (Nasdaq: TWMC) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended November 2, 2019.



Third Quarter Overview - Consolidated

Total revenue decreased 24.5% to $69.5 million compared to $92.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Loss from operations was $22.9 million compared to a loss from operations of $13.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Net loss was $23.2 million, or $12.73 per share, for the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019, compared to a net loss of $14.1 million, or $7.74 per share, for the same period last year (see note 1). Included in the third quarter 2019 operating results were non-cash charges due to impairment of certain long lived assets in the amount of $16.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $5.7 million compared to a loss of $10.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (see note 2).

Thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 Overview – Consolidated

Total revenue for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 decreased 22.4% to $225.6 million, compared to $290.8 million for the same period last year.

Loss from operations was $37.9 million compared to a loss from operations of $31.3 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 3, 2018.

Net loss was $39.1 million, or $21.51 per share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019, compared to a net loss of $31.7 million, or $17.48 per share, for the same period last year (see note 1). Included in the operating results were non-cash charges due to impairment of certain long lived assets in the amount of $16.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $18.7 million compared to a loss of $21.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (see note 2).

Cash used in operations during the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 was $30.8 million compared to $53.3 million for the same period last year, an improvement of $22.5 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of November 2, 2019 was $9.2 million, compared to $14.6 million as of November 3, 2018.

Inventory was $101.1 million at the end of third quarter of 2019 as compared to $131.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Borrowings under the credit facility at the end of the third quarter were $27.8 million as compared to $27.4 million at the end of the third quarter last year. As of November 2, 2019, $11.0 million was available for borrowing.

Segment Highlights

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended (amounts in thousands) November 2, 2019 November 3, 2018 November 2, 2019 November 3, 2018 Total Revenue fye $ 40,840 $ 47,865 $ 127,602 $ 152,473 etailz 28,616 44,119 98,008 138,288 Total Company $ 69,456 $ 91,984 $ 225,610 $ 290,761 Gross Profit fye $ 16,155 $ 18,276 $ 50,670 $ 61,181 etailz 6,924 9,110 22,915 30,066 Total Company $ 23,079 $ 27,386 $ 73,585 $ 91,247 SG&A fye $ 21,012 $ 26,620 $ 67,094 $ 79,214 etailz 7,812 12,217 25,180 36,528 Total Company $ 28,824 $ 38,837 $ 92,274 $ 115,742 Loss From Operations fye $ (21,524) $ (9,493) $ (34,280) $ (21,495) etailz (1,353) (4,261) (3,640) (9,808) Total Company $ (22,877) $ (13,754) $ (37,920) $ (31,303) Reconciliation of etailz Loss from Operations to etailz Adjusted Loss From Operations etailz loss from operations $ (1,353) $ (4,261) $ (3,640) $ (9,808) Acquisition related amortization expense 286 972 858 2,915 Acquisition related compensation expense, net of contingency benefit - 750 66 2,991 etailz adjusted loss from operations $ (1,067) $ (2,539) $ (2,716) $ (3,902) Reconciliation of fye Loss From Operations to fye Adjusted Loss From Operations fye Loss From Operations $ (21,524) $ (9,493) $ (34,280) $ (21,495) Asset impairment charges 16,035 - 16,035 - fye Adjusted Loss From Operations $ (5,489) $ (9,493) $ (18,245) $ (21,495)

Third Quarter Overview - etailz

Revenue for the third quarter was $28.6 million, compared to $44.1 million for the same period last year. The decline in revenue was due to the vendor rationalization and remediation initiative. Rationalization and remediation activities included terminating unprofitable vendors and improving vendor relationships through negotiations focused on improvements to gross margins and supply chain efficiencies.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $6.9 million, or 24.2% of revenue, as compared to $9.1 million, or 20.6% of revenue, for the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the third quarter were $7.8 million, or 27.3% of revenue, compared to $12.2 million, or 27.7% of revenue, for the same period last year. The decline in SG&A expenses was due to expense reduction initiatives implemented in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

etailz loss from operations was $1.4 million for the third quarter versus $4.3 million for the same period last year.

etailz adjusted loss from operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (see note 2).

Thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 Overview – etailz

Revenue for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 was $98.0 million compared to $138.3 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 was $22.9 million, or 23.4% of revenue, compared to $30.1 million, or 21.7% of revenue, for the same period last year.

SG&A expenses for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 were $25.2 million, or 25.7% of revenue, compared to $36.5 million, or 26.5% of revenue, for the same period last year.

etailz adjusted loss from operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $2.7 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 compared to a loss of $3.9 million for the same period last year (see note 2).

Third Quarter Overview - fye

For the quarter ended November 2, 2019, revenue decreased 14.7% to $40.8 million, compared to $47.9 million for the same period last year. Comparable store sales were down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year, as a comparable store sales increase of 6.3% in the lifestyle category was offset by declines in the media categories. The lifestyle category represented 46.2% of revenue for the quarter as compared to 41.9% for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $16.2 million, or 39.6% of revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 38.2% of revenue, for the same period last year.

SG&A expenses decreased $5.6 million, or 21.1%, for the third quarter to $21.0 million, or 51.4% of revenue, compared to $26.6 million, or 55.6% of revenue, for the same period last year. The decline in SG&A expenses was due to fewer stores in operation.

The fye segment recorded an operating loss of $21.5 million for the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019, compared to an operating loss of $9.5 million for same period last year. Included in the operating results were non-cash charges due to impairment of certain long lived assets in the amount of $16.0 million.

As of November 2, 2019, fye segment inventory was $69 per square foot as compared to $76 per square foot as of November 3, 2018.

Thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 Overview – fye

For the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019, revenue decreased 16.3% to $127.6 million, compared to $152.5 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 was $50.7 million, or 39.7% of revenue, compared to $61.2 million, or 40.1% of revenue, for the same period last year.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019, SG&A expenses decreased $12.1 million, or 15.3%, to $67.1 million compared to $79.2 million in the comparable period last year. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 52.6% versus 52.0% for the same period last year. The decline in SG&A expenses was due to fewer stores in operation.

The fye segment recorded an operating loss of $34.3 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019, compared to an operating loss of $21.5 million for same period last year. Included in the operating results were non-cash charges due to impairment of certain long lived assets in the amount of $16.0 million.

TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Financial Results STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS: (in thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended November 2, % to November 3, % to November 2, % to November 3, % to 2019 Revenue 2018 Revenue 2019 Revenue 2018 Revenue Net sales $ 68,592 $ 90,877 $ 223,100 $ 287,148 Other revenue 864 1,107 2,510 3,613 Total revenue $ 69,456 $ 91,984 $ 225,610 $ 290,761 Cost of sales 46,377 66.8 % 64,598 70.2 % 152,025 67.4 % 199,514 68.6 % Gross profit 23,079 33.2 % 27,386 29.8 % 73,585 32.6 % 91,247 31.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,824 41.5 % 38,087 41.4 % 92,274 40.9 % 112,751 38.8 % Asset Impairment charges 16,035 23.1 % - 0.0 % 16,035 7.1 % - 0.0 % Acquisition related compensation expenses - 0.0 % 750 0.8 % 66 0.0 % 2,991 1.0 % Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,097 1.6 % 2,303 2.5 % 3,130 1.4 % 6,808 2.3 % Loss from operations (22,877 ) -32.9 % (13,754 ) -15.0 % (37,920 ) -16.8 % (31,303 ) -10.8 % Interest expense 228 0.3 % 277 0.3 % 554 0.2 % 444 0.2 % Other (income) loss (30 ) 0.0 % (43 ) 0.0 % 388 0.2 % (171 ) -0.1 % Loss before income taxes (23,075 ) -33.2 % (13,988 ) -15.2 % (38,862 ) -17.2 % (31,576 ) -10.9 % Income tax expense 80 0.1 % 64 0.1 % 223 0.1 % 136 0.0 % Net loss $ (23,155 ) -33.3 % $ (14,052 ) -15.3 % $ (39,085 ) -17.3 % $ (31,712 ) -10.9 % Basic and diluted loss per common share: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (12.73 ) $ (7.74 ) $ (21.51 ) $ (17.48 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 1,819 1,815 1,817 1,814 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET CAPTIONS: November 2, November 3, (in thousands, except store data) 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 9,162 $ 14,563 Merchandise inventory 101,130 131,285 Fixed assets (net) 4,987 12,177 Accounts payable 29,994 42,272 Borrowings under line of credit 27,771 27,440 Cash used in operations 30,822 53,337 Stores in operation, end of period 206 227

Notes:

1. Reverse Stock Split:

As previously reported, effective August 15th, 2019, the Company effected a 1-20 reverse stock split of its common stock. All share and earnings per share information have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reverse stock split.

2. Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax expense; (ii) other (loss) income, which includes the write-down of an investment; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation expense; (v) acquisition related amortization expense; (vi) acquisition related compensation expense, which includes retention bonuses and restricted stock; and (vii) asset impairment charges. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and as an integral part of our planning process. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended November 2, November 3, November 2, November 3, (amounts in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (23,155 ) $ (14,052 ) $ (39,085 ) $ (31,712 ) Income tax expense 80 64 223 136 Other (income) loss (30 ) (43 ) 388 (171 ) Interest expense 228 277 554 444 Operating loss (22,877 ) (13,754 ) (37,920 ) (31,303 ) Depreciation expense 811 1,331 2,272 3,893 Asset impairment charges 16,035 - 16,035 - Acquisition related amortization expense 286 972 858 2,915 Acquisition related compensation expense, net of contingency adjustment - 750 66 2,991 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,745 ) $ (10,701 ) $ (18,689 ) $ (21,504 )

The Company believes that fye adjusted loss from operations and etailz adjusted loss from operations, per the segment disclosure, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings (losses), net earnings (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP.



Trans World Entertainment is a leading multi-channel retailer, blending a 40-year history of entertainment retail experience with digital marketplace expertise. Our brands seamlessly connect customers with the most comprehensive selection of music, movies, and pop culture products on the channel of their choice. For over 40 years, the Company has operated as a leading specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise with stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, primarily under the name fye, for your entertainment, and on the web at www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com. In October 2016, the Company acquired etailz, Inc., a leading digital marketplace expert retailer, operating both domestically and internationally. etailz uses a data driven approach to digital marketplace retailing utilizing proprietary software and ecommerce insight coupled with a direct customer relationship engagement to identify new distributors and wholesalers, isolate emerging product trends, and optimize price positioning and inventory purchase decisions. Trans World Entertainment, which established itself as a public company in 1986, is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol “TWMC”.

Certain statements in this release set forth management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



