LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To provide a proven test solution for probing millimeter wave (mmW) and terahertz (THz) semiconductor devices above 500 GHz, FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced a MeasureOne partnership with Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI), a manufacturer of test and measurement equipment for mmW and THz applications. MeasureOne is program comprised of cooperative commitments between FormFactor and a select group of partners to deliver optimized, application-specific tools which accelerate and de-risk customer test development. With pre-validated system-level compatibility between FormFactor probe stations, analytical probes, and VDI frequency extenders, the fully characterized performance of the solution reduces integration risk and enables customers to obtain first test results faster.



According to Markets and Markets, the mmW technology market is expected to reach US$2.3 billion by 2023, driven by the surge in mobile data traffic with bandwidth-intensive applications, small-cell backhaul network, innovative applications of radar and security products, and consumer electronics. The THz technology market is expected to reach US$932 million by 2024, addressing aerospace, defense, and homeland security, as well as biology and medical science.

“The enormous challenges our customers face in bringing very high frequency communication and imaging technologies profitably to market create the need for collaborative test solutions that work out of the box and meet stringent performance requirements,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor. “We’re very pleased to introduce Virginia Diodes as our newest MeasureOne partner and continue our demonstrated commitment to accelerating our customers’ measurement success.”

From the engineering lab to volume production, complexities of high-frequency measurement system integration can be a tremendous obstacle to product development. “This partnership enables customers to take advantage of a proven ‘true-to-measurement’ solution that unites industry-leading analytical probe systems and banded waveguide probes from FormFactor with best-in-class frequency extenders from Virginia Diodes to deliver maximum measurement performance for mmW/THz test,” said Tom Crowe, CEO of Virginia Diodes.

The partnership complements existing MeasureOne partnerships FormFactor has with Keysight Technologies and Dominion Microprobes to provide a complete and well-characterized mmW/THz test ecosystem.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About Virginia Diodes:

VDI manufactures state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment for mm-wave and THz applications. These products include Vector Network Analyzer, Spectrum Analyzer and Signal Generator Extension Modules that extend the capability of high-performance microwave measurement tools to higher frequencies. The Company serves customers worldwide in scientific, military and commercial applications through global sales and channel partners.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com