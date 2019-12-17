BROOKLYN, N.S., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aqualitas Inc. (“Aqualitas” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a supply agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). The first of its Reef, premium, organically-grown cannabis hit the shelves of licensed Cannabis Retail Stores in Ontario this past week.

“Our agreement with the OCS marks a significant milestone for Aqualitas. As Canada’s most populated province, this market offers our company opportunities for considerable growth,” says CEO, Myrna Gillis. “We’re so pleased to be able to offer Ontarians our premium, organically grown dried flower and look forward to expanding our offerings in OCS licensed retailers in 2020.”

“World Wide Brands is proud to represent Reef products and very much excited for the launch into the Ontario market. Based on the Reef brand’s performance in other Canadian provinces, we expect solid consumer uptake in Ontario and will be working closely with all retailers to ensure mutual long-term success,” says Chief Operating Officer, Shawn Hiscott.

Aqualitas’ listing for Reef products in the OCS marks the company’s placement in a fourth Canadian province. Reef has been very well received by consumers of recreational cannabis in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and the Company looks forward to similar success in Ontario and further provinces across the country.

About Aqualitas

Aqualitas is a privately-held, women-led licensed cannabis producer located in the rural community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada’s first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer – a recognition of its commitment to organic management practices, compliance, quality and sustainability. With a mission of supporting people’s wellness with research, care and passion, Aqualitas is committed to a vision of being a global leader in the provision of safe, organically-grown cannabis and value-added products. Its research and development division, Sindica, is actively engaged in research projects in cultivation, product development, and pharmaceutical drug development. Aqualitas’ adult-use brand, Reef, is now available in recreational markets in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Saskatchewan with further expansion plans across Canada over the coming months.

Media Contact

Myrna Gillis, CEO Tel: 902-835-2784, ext. 101 Cell: 902-222-5188

email: mgillis@aqualitas.ca

