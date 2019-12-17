CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASG) announced the appointment of Jana F. Kiena as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 17, 2019.



Ms. Kiena will help guide and oversee the company's continued market leadership and financial growth. She brings more than 25 years of experience to Aurora Spine.

Ms. Kiena began her career with Arthur Anderson and has managed accounting operations in large, mid-sized and start-up companies, both publicly traded and private. Ms. Kiena earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from San Diego State University.

Former CFO Sarina Mason resigned from the Company effective December 16, 2019 to pursue other opportunities.

"We’re excited to welcome Jana to the Aurora Spine leadership team as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth and expanding profitability as our new CFO," said Aurora Spine President and CEO, Trent J. Northcutt. "Jana brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience. This, combined with her deep knowledge of public markets, med-technology and experience scaling high-growth companies, will be a huge asset to Aurora Spine as we enter our next phase of growth and further our mission to Simplify the Complex.” He added, "I would like to thank outgoing CFO Sarina Mason for her contributions to the Company."

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

