/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gem International Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (NEX:GI.H) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), the Company has completed the first tranche (“First Tranche”) of the Offering. The Offering is comprised of the sale of up to 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Share. It is anticipated that closing of the second tranche (“Second Tranche”) will occur on or about December 23, 2019. The First Tranche of the Offering consisted of the sale of 700,000 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

For further information, please contact:

John W. Barr

Interim Chief Executive Officer

T: + 61 0 418 912 885

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements: The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws which is not comprised of historical facts. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or property acquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, inability to complete the Offering, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, political instability, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing, as well as those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR.. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update his forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events except as may be required under applicable securities laws.