TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BSO.UN) announces a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The distribution will be paid on or before January 15, 2020 to holders of record on December 31, 2019.



Eligible holders of the Units (“Unitholders”) may participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund’s website at www.brookfield.com. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

The Fund is pleased to announce that Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”), the current portfolio manager of the Fund, will replace Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. (“BIM Canada”) as manager of the Fund. BIM Canada will also be replaced as the trustee of the Fund by its affiliates. These changes are expected to become effective on or about January 1 at which time an amended and restated declaration of trust reflecting these and conforming changes will be filed and available at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC is registered as investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$19 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$500 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, go to publicsecurities.brookfield.com .

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at publicsecurities.brookfield.com .

