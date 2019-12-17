VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“AFI” or the “Company”) (CSE:AFI, OTC:RSSFF, Frankfurt:1AF) is extremely excited to announce that the Company has entered into a testing agreement with Fundamental Lighting Solutions Inc. (“Fundamental”) and Cannalife Solutions LLC (“Cannalife”) to test the LED cannabis lights being developed jointly by AFI and Fundamental.



The led cannabis growing lights use a significant amount of less energy while producing a fraction of the heat as compared with high-pressure sodium lights used in the majority of cannabis growing operations across North America. In addition, the LED cannabis growing lights last several years longer and can be easily adapted to the newest LED chip technology.

Wayne Bliesner, CEO of Fundamental commented, “We’ve developed a patented design that uses the most advanced chip technology allowing us to push the intensity of the lights to maximize micromoles per watt. Our goal is to increase the yield and quality of cannabis while reducing the overall cost of growing through increase growing efficiencies.”

The initial testing will begin with a side-by-side study of two growing rooms; one using their current DE high-pressure sodium lights with the new LED cannabis lights. Beyond the initial side-by-side testing, subsequent testing will look at changing growing cycle times, changing light positioning, increasing density in growing rooms and changing other variables to increase the cannabis yields and quality of cannabis. Testing will begin immediately.

Cannalife is private corporation based out of Eugene, Oregon that has been growing cannabis since 2015, when cannabis was legalized in Oregon. They are focused on growing high-quality craft cannabis strains while using the most cutting-edge technology and growing techniques. With a commitment to research and development, Cannalife has become one of the leading cannabis growers in Oregon.

Randy Minhas commented, “We’re very excited with this agreement. We have been working extremely hard with Wayne Bliesner, CEO of Fundamental, to get the LED cannabis growing lights completed and into testing with a reputable cannabis grower. Cannalife’s growing staff have over 35 years of combined cannabis growing experience, a history of testing LED cannabis lights and, more importantly, a track record and a strong commitment to research and development. We look forward to working with Fundamental and Cannalife to test and commercialize the LED cannabis lights.”

Scott Benedict, COO of Cannalife commented, “We have been growing cannabis for over 4 years and have made a commitment to growing the highest quality cannabis. In recent years, we have seen several different LED cannabis growing lights but we have yet to see any lights that can match the quality and yield achieved using the high-pressure sodium lights. When AFI and Fundamental brought their LED cannabis lights to our facility for initial testing, our team was very impressed and couldn’t wait to begin testing with the new lights. We’re all very excited with this agreement and moving forward with the testing.”

The term of the agreement is for a period of one year and will consist of AFI providing the LED cannabis growing lights for testing, Cannalife providing the growing expertise and testing facilities and Fundamental providing the maintenance and support for the LED cannabis growing lights.

Randy Minhas

President and CEO

About Affinor Growers

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

www.affinorgrowers.com

For More Information, please contact: Randy Minhas, CEO contact@affinorgrowers.com