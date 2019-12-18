Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Mice Model Market is anticipated to surpass USD 11.7 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising adoption of mice models for various research studies on diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases and cardiovascular diseases are some of the factors that will significantly drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Mice model is defined as the ability to model human disease in mice for research in biomedical science and psychology. The growing demand for mice models is to understand the mechanism of diseases since there is more than 95% of genetic similarity among mice and humans. The upsurge in mice models in biological research studies coupled with functional similarities of mice to human body are some factors driving the market growth positively. Rising number of testing procedures on mice for certifying drug safety and to understand the genetic variation on which human diseases manifests are couple of factors that are boosting the market growth. Mice are one of the rodents that are extensively used in the biomedical research since they are the key model for mechanistic studies of human reproduction. Thus, all the above-mentioned factors are expected to boost the adoption of mice models across the globe and is further anticipated to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

On the basis of mice type, the market is segmented as inbred, outbred, knockout, hybrid and others. The inbred mice model market held the maximum share of over 27.0% in 2018. Growing demand for these models in cancer research is rapidly increasing as mice models have been designed for the testing of compounds that manipulate the immune system to assist in fighting cancer. It further assist researchers to understand the mechanism of disease that will play a significant role in driving the global market growth in the near future.

Some major findings of the mice model market report include:

Increase in number of mice models for use in cancer research, growing number of drugs in the pipeline along with assessing the efficacy and safety of new drugs will prove to be high impacting factors for mice model market growth

Increase in the demand for personalized humanized mice models due to growing consumption of personalized medicines, and rising applications of mice model in drug discovery including validation, target identification, new therapeutic strategies will further boost the growth of the market in future

Major industry players in the mice model industry include Envigo, genOway, Charles River, Transviragen Inc., Janvier Labs, Taconic Biosciences Inc. and Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

Ongoing activities of research and development of new medicines in pharma and biotech industry along with growing research activities for understanding the autoimmune diseases in mice are some of the factors that are driving the market growth

Based on technology, the mice model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell, nuclear transfer and others. The CRISPR technology market accounted for 32.7% market share in 2018. The high growth is attributed to several factors such as time saving, cost-effectiveness, time saving, ease of use, and greater efficiency needed to change target genes compared to other gene targeting technologies. Hence, all these factors are responsible for driving the segmental growth thereby, fueling the overall business growth positively.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research & development, production and quality control, academics and others. The research and development segment held the largest revenue share at around 71% in the year 2018. The demand for mice models for research and development is to check the safety & efficacy of new drugs and vaccines that are entering into the clinical phase. Hence, owing to these factors mice model market is expected to witness the significant growth in the upcoming years.

On the basis of use, mice model is segmented into human and veterinary. Humans held the highest market share of over 80% in the year 2018. Growing number of testing procedures on mice for understanding the diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases among others that affect humans is driving the market growth. Furthermore, rise in the number of mice models for understanding the biological behavior of diseases such as autoimmune diseases and neurological disorders are a few factors that are expected to propel the segmental growth.

On the basis of end-use, mice model market is segmented into companies, organizations, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations. Companies held the highest market share of over 62.1% in the year 2018. Rising number of research & development activities in the biotech and pharma industry along with growing number of pipeline drugs that demands for animal testing for validating the safety and efficacy of drugs along with the development of novel vaccines are impelling the segmental growth.

The U.S. mice model market is estimated to expand at more than 8.0% CAGR over the projected period. The growing demand in the country for mice models is owing to factors including growing number of research studies on the findings of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders and cancer. Other factor that is propelling the demand for these models is due to its genetic similarity with humans. Hence, owing to this, the demand for mice model will substantially increase in the near future.

Key players are implementing several growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions and mergers in order to increase their geographic presence and product portfolio. For instance, In June 2019, genOway announced that the Japan Patent Office has granted patent on the production of inflammatory stress-visualized mouse and its diagnostic applications. This mouse model utilizes a unique technology that can conceptualize the transcriptional regulation of IL-1β and its cellular luciferase processing pathway, thereby enhancing profitability actively to improve organizational efficiency.

