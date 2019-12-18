Schibsted has on 17 December 2019 purchased 60,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 260.2564 per share and 37,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 242.5867 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 3,129,267 own A-shares and 1,265,176 own B-shares.



The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares.

Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.75% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 18 December 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

