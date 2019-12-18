Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Eurocastle announces results of Tender Offer
Company repurchases all 34.6 million shares offered in exchange for
15.04 million of doValue shares and €109.2 million of cash
Guernsey, 18 December 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces the results of the tender offer to repurchase up to approximately 34.6 million shares in exchange for 15.04 million of doValue shares and €109.2 million of cash (the “Tender Offer”). The circular describing the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer was sent to shareholders on 18 November 2019 (the “Circular”).
The Tender Offer closed at 6:00pm (CET) on 17 December 2019. In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Circular and based on the final count by the Company’s agent, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Eurocastle accepted tenders of 34,550,707 shares in exchange for 0.4353022356 doValue shares and €3.16 of cash per share tendered. The shares accepted for repurchase represent approximately 95% of voting shares in issue as of 17 December 2019 (62% of the shares). Since the total number of shares tendered exceeded the maximum number of shares subject to the Tender Offer, all tenders of shares in excess of Basic Entitlements (as defined in the Circular) have been scaled back by 17.717862% in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Circular.
The record date for the tendered shares repurchased was 17 December 2019 with settlement expected to commence from 20 December 2019 at which point the repurchased shares will be cancelled together with 18,977,196 of existing shares currently held in treasury by the Company.
As a consequence:
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
