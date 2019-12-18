Digitalist Group Plc Stock exchange release 18 December 2019 at 09:00

The co-operation negotiations of Digitalist Group Plc’s (“Digitalist Group”) subsidiary Digitalist Finland Plc concerning the employees of offices in Kemi, Oulu and Tampere have ended. The co-operation negotiations commenced on 28 October 2019.

As a result of the co-operation negotiations, Digitalist Group’s offices in Kemi, Oulu and Tampere will be closed down. After the end of the co-operation negotiations, the company’s personnel will be reduced by 17 employees, with the final need to terminate employment contracts remaining at a maximum of four. The initial estimate was that the planned changes could lead not only to the closing of the offices in Kemi, Oulu and Tampere but also to the need to reduce the number of personnel by a maximum of 18 persons.

The company estimates that on group level it will achieve savings of EUR 1.4 million through the reorganisation and the organisational rationalisation measures.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Petteri Poutiainen, CEO,

tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment