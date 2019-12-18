Press release

SEB comments on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s review

As part of its ongoing supervisory review, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has informed that it is initiating a sanction evaluation process regarding SEB AB’s internal control and governance of its subsidiary banks in the Baltics.

The bank has not received the Financial Supervisory Authority’s preliminary assessment that has led to the evaluation. SEB works in full transparency with the Financial Supervisory Authority.

