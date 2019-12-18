Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 December 2019, at 9.30 am Finnish time (EET)
Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
Cramo Plc has received on 17 December 2019 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway), according to which Norges Bank’s holding of shares in Cramo Plc has fallen below the threshold of five (5) percent on 16 December 2019. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was a disposal of shares or voting rights.
Total position of Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway) according to the notification:
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of
shares and voting
rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
|4.70%
|0.02%
|4.72%
|44,690,554
|Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
|5.01%
|0.02%
|5.03%
|–
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000384243
|2,101,542
|-
|4.70%
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
|2,101,542
|4.70%
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/Conversion
Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Shares on loan (right to recall)
|N/A
|At any time
|Physical settlement
|7,400
|0.02%
|SUBTOTAL B
|7,400
|0.02%
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
CRAMO PLC
Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO
Further information:
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.cramogroup.com
Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup
Cramo Plc
Vantaa, FINLAND
