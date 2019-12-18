Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 December 2019 at 10.45 Finnish time





Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 4/2019 until 15 March 2020 at 6.00 pm. The other terms of the Convertible Bond 4/2019 remain unchanged.





In Mikkeli 18 December 2019

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors





Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.