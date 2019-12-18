Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Technology an Innovative Tool for Healthcare Industry, End User Market Trends and Analysis - (Price Analysis, Replacement Trends and Factor Analysis, Selection Criteria, Buying Behavior and Mobile health)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The patient engagement solutions market is expected to grow rapidly as the healthcare industry is witnessing a shift to a value-based reimbursement system from the traditional volume-based fee-for-reimbursement system.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include:

The rising awareness among patients about the benefits of PES

Increased patient understanding about the regular monitoring of health conditions

Easy availability, accessibility, and deployment of PES

Growing demand for improvedquality of care

Increasing burden of chronic diseases and the focus of patients on self-managing their care using mobile solutions

The growing healthcare mandates and incentives for adopting IT solutions in healthcare (such as the Affordable Care Act, implementation of ICD-11, and the Meaningful Use program)

These acts offer stimulus for healthcare stakeholders to adopt patient engagement solutions and achieve goals such as reducing readmission rates, improved connection between care providersand patients, better and sustainable decision-making, and ease of payment.



Patient engagement solutions offer benefits such as cost reduction, reduced readmission rates, enhanced staff productivity, and management of patients across the care continuum.



However, in spite of the numerous benefits, certain barriers such as the requirement of healthcare information technology (HCIT) infrastructure, high cost of installation in developing countries, and health information safety concerns are restraining the growth of this market.



Patient engagement solutions are deployed in many organizations across the globe. However, vendors operating in this market havesignificant growth opportunities as nearly 35-40% of hospitals globally have not deployed these solutions. In the end-user market, the patients segment remains largely untapped, and there exist unprecedented opportunities for vendors to tap this segment.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Rationale for the Adoption of Patient Engagement Solutions



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.3 Primary Research - Sampling Frame



3 Executive Summary



4 Force-Field Analysis

4.1 Driving Forces

4.2 Restraining Forces



5 Market Overview



6 End-User Market Potential Analysis

6.1 Major Use Cases of Patient Engagement Technology (Physician Perspective)

6.2 Major Use Cases of Patient Engagement Technology (Patient Perspective)



7 Hospital Buying Behavior Assessment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 By Hospital Size

7.3 By Role



8 Pricing Analysis of Patient Engagement Solutions

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Licensing Fees

8.3 Implementation Fees

8.4 Annual License Maintenance Fees

8.5 Upgradation and Integration Fees

8.6 Consulting Fees



9 Replacement Trends for Patient Engagement Solutions (Qualitative Assessment)

9.1 Factors Triggering Vendor Replacement



10 Role of mHealth in Patient Engagement

10.1 Importance of Mhealth in the Patient Engagement Market

10.2 Implementation Status of Mobile Health Solutions



11 Selection Criteria for Patient Engagement Solutions (Provider Perspective)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cost of Patient Engagement Solution

11.3 Integration Capabilities

11.4 Vendor Reputation

11.5 Accessibility and Ease of Use

11.6 Aligned Functionality

11.7 Security

11.8 Integrated Value-based Care Programs



12 Recent Developments



List of Tables

Table 1 Primary Research (Interviews) - Sampling Frame

Table 2 Calculation for Drivers

Table 3 Calculation for Restraints

Table 4 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, By Component, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Patient Engagement Technology Software Market, By Type, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, By Therapeutic Area, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Global Patient Engagement Technology Market, By Delivery Mode, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Major Use Cases of Patient Engagement Technology for Physicians

Table 10 Major Use Cases of Patient Engagement Technology for Patients

Table 11 Pricing Analysis of Patient Engagement Solutions

Table 12 Factors Supporting Mobile Health Market Growth

Table 13 Deployments

Table 14 Collaborations/Partnerships

Table 15 Acquisitions



