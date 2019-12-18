Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to research and analyze the two-wheeler motorcycle market in China. This study presents the current scenario in the two-wheeler motorcycle market in China and provides a future outlook toward 2025.
In 2018, China produced about 14 million units of two-wheeler motorcycles.
Among them, domestic sales accounted for 47.6% and 52.4% of sales was contributed by export activities. This is a mature market. The country is experiencing market decline for two-wheeler motorcycles due to government regulations, such as driving restrictions in designated areas and times, as well as the market competition from alternative solutions such as electric bicycles, public transportation, and shared mobility solutions, including eHailing and car sharing.
In urban and rural areas, the average ownership of two-wheeler motorcycle per 100 households is approximately 39 units.
High ownership regions include Guangxi, Guangdong, and Fujian, achieving 72.8, 64.2, and 62.6 units per 100 households, respectively. Comparatively, Beijing and Shanghai have relatively weak ownership due to higher purchasing power and developed urban public transport infrastructure.
Two-wheeler motorcycle with an engine displacement of below 125mL has led the market, accounting for 68.7% of share.
Fuel efficiency, economical price, and general short-distance transport solutions are likely to continue to increase the attractiveness of this market. Looking ahead, the purchase tax exemption for engine displacement below 125mL implemented in 2019 is expected to enhance the market dominance toward 2025. Nevertheless, increased purchasing power, especially in the eastern region, is likely to accelerate the market adoption among enthusiasts for the middleweight and heavyweight segments.
The two-wheeler motorcycle market in China is highly fragmented, with approximately 90 OEMs.
Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group Co., Ltd. and Chongqing Loncin Motor Group Co., Ltd. are the key two-wheeler motorcycle OEMs in China. Dachangjiang led 25% of domestic market share, whereas Loncin was highly popular in export activities. They both have developed strategic partnerships with Suzuki Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and BMW Motorrad, respectively.
Since 1 July 2018, the Chinese Government has implemented emission standard upgrade to China IV. In 2019, the newly purchased two-wheeler motorcycles will be exempted from inspection for 6 years. It is likely to accelerate the industrial upgrade of two-wheeler motorcycles, especially in engine and fuel injection technology.
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objective, and Methodology
3. Definition and Segmentation
4. Market Drivers and Restraints - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market
5. Market Overview
6. Forecast and Trends - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China
7. Market Share and Comparative Analysis - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China
8. Profiles of Key Two-wheeler Motorcycle OEMs
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
10. Key Conclusions
