On November 11th, 2019 the general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank aktsiaselts (registry code 10237832) resolved to amend the articles of association of Coop Pank aktsiaselts and to adopt them in new redaction.

Today, on December 18th, 2019 the amended articles of association were registered at the Estonian Commercial Register and the new articles of association entered into force. Together with the amendments to the articles of association, the business name of Coop Pank aktsiaselts has changed - the new business name is Coop Pank AS.

The articles of association is available on the webpage of Coop Pank AS on https://www.cooppank.ee/en/investorile .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 24 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking is 61,900. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The main shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.