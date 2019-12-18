To

18 December 2019







Company Announcement number 112/2019

Auctions in series 10F and other end-of-year issues





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 January 2020.

The auctions will take place on Monday 23 December 2019 with 30 December 2019 as value date.

Since the final amounts are expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amounts will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amounts will be announced via Reuters chat system on Monday 23 December at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the phone number mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities) DKK 550 – 950 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 300 – 600 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans DKK 800 – 1,300 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 700 – 1,000 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold by the tap on Monday 23 December 2019.

A total of DKK 4.5 – 6.0 bn including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

