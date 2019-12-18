STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – December 18, 2019. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) announces the result of the final partial registration in the directed share issue of series B shares to the holders of the Company’s 2015/2019 convertible loan (the “Directed Issue”). Holders of the convertible have subscribed for 32,476,086 class B shares in the Directed Issue.

The result of the Directed Issue

The subscription period for the Directed Issue ended on December 16, 2019. Holders of the convertible have subscribed for 32,476,086 class B shares through the final partial registration in the Directed Issue, equivalent to SEK 85.9 millions of the Company’s convertible loan in nominal terms.

As a result of the final partial registration in the Directed Issue, the share capital in Karolinska Development will increase by SEK 324,760.86 to SEK 1,756,654.09 and the total number of shares will increase by 32,476,086 shares to 175,665,409 shares after the Directed Issue is partially registered with the Swedish Company Registration Office.

Convertible loan holders which have subscribed for shares in the final partial registration will receive their shares around December 23, 2019.

Following the final partial registration, SEK 13.6 million of the Company's convertible loan in nominal terms is outstanding, SEK 19.7 million including accrued interest until December 31, 2019. This amount will be repaid to the holders of the convertible around December 31, 2019.

Advisers

DNB Markets is acting as financial adviser and Cirio Advokatbyrå as legal adviser to Karolinska Development in connection with the Directed Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com



This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 11.30 CET on December 18, 2019.

