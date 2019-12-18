Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Positive Displacement Pumps Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The objective of this research service is to identify, analyze, and evaluate current and future trends that impact the North American positive displacement (PD) pumps market.

Market dynamics continue to remain cyclical with the prevalence of volatile economic conditions and process industries such as oil and gas and chemicals continuing to invest in shale reserves. This study offers in-depth insight into the drivers and the restraints that will influence manufacturers' revenue over the next 7 years. It also assesses various products, technology, and regional trends that will impact growth. End-user markets and competitive assessments are also discussed, along with key participants and their performance and market share analysis for 2019.



In addition, the study identifies five major growth opportunities that will play a critical role in the market and impact future growth. A specific methodology was followed, which included discussions with the senior management of PD companies, followed and supported by secondary research.



Some of the key trends analyzed in the study include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the digital transformation, energy efficiency, impact of oil prices, and the US trade war. IIoT is one of the key trends affecting manufacturers as end-users continue to emphasize the improvement of plant maintenance as well as reduced operational expenditure (OPEX). As companies realize that the future of manufacturing will be driven by IIoT, they will begin to look at data ownership, security, integration with existing infrastructure, and ROI.



Research Highlights

In-depth analysis of product segments, namely, diaphragm, gear, lobe, piston, screw, vane, peristaltic, and progressive cavity pumps

The regional perspective of demand patterns in the United States and Canada

Detailed analysis of end-user markets, including oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage

Examination of new product capabilities such as energy efficiency, pump monitoring solutions, and smart pumps

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current size of the NA PD pumps market? Is it expected to grow between 2020 and 2026?

What are the key drivers and restraints that will impact market growth prospects over the next 7 years?

What are the primary growth opportunities that market participants can leverage to unleash new revenue streams?

Which industries are expected to boost pump demand and which pump type will witness the highest growth?

What is the competitive landscape like? Who are the key participants?

Are manufacturers likely to move to new business models? Are they likely to benefit from them?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Research Scope, Aim, and Objective

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy-Efficient Pumps

Growth Opportunity 2 - Pump Real-time Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4 - Industrial Mobility

Growth Opportunity 5 - Pump Analytics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends' Impact on the Market

Mega Trends Explained

8. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

9. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Other Companies

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Learn More - Next Steps

