The objective of this research service is to identify, analyze, and evaluate current and future trends that impact the North American positive displacement (PD) pumps market.
Market dynamics continue to remain cyclical with the prevalence of volatile economic conditions and process industries such as oil and gas and chemicals continuing to invest in shale reserves. This study offers in-depth insight into the drivers and the restraints that will influence manufacturers' revenue over the next 7 years. It also assesses various products, technology, and regional trends that will impact growth. End-user markets and competitive assessments are also discussed, along with key participants and their performance and market share analysis for 2019.
In addition, the study identifies five major growth opportunities that will play a critical role in the market and impact future growth. A specific methodology was followed, which included discussions with the senior management of PD companies, followed and supported by secondary research.
Some of the key trends analyzed in the study include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the digital transformation, energy efficiency, impact of oil prices, and the US trade war. IIoT is one of the key trends affecting manufacturers as end-users continue to emphasize the improvement of plant maintenance as well as reduced operational expenditure (OPEX). As companies realize that the future of manufacturing will be driven by IIoT, they will begin to look at data ownership, security, integration with existing infrastructure, and ROI.
Research Highlights
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
8. The Last Word
9. Appendix
