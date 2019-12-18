Paris, December 18th, 2019

Natixis statement

Natixis acknowledges the decision of the Autorité de la concurrence of December 18th, 2019 concerning Natixis Intertitres.

Natixis denies all accusations of coordinating its business with its competitors and regrets that the Autorité de la concurrence did not take its arguments into account.

Natixis is extremely surprised by this decision which it sees as unfounded and completely disproportionate.

Natixis is wholly committed to respecting legislation in place, including competition law.

Natixis will appeal this decision.





