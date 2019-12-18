Reference is made to press releases from 30 June, 10 and 25 October regarding Eimskip‘s claim towards the Icelandic Competition Authority‘s (ICA) investigation, based on Article 102 of the Icelandic criminal procedure act claiming that the investigation conducted by the Icelandic Competition Authority on the Company and its subsidiaries, which has been ongoing for nearly a decade, is ceased.

Eimskip’s claims in this case were twofold: Firstly, that ICA’s investigation in its entirety is deemed illegal and should be ceased. Secondly, that seized documents from two dawn raids should be returned and all copies destroyed.

The first claim was dismissed by the courts in last October, but they rejected to dismiss the second claim. As a result, Eimskip’s second claim that seized documents from two dawn raids should be returned and all copies destroyed continued. Today Reykjavik District Court rejected the second claim.

Eimskip will refer this ruling to the Court of Appeal.

