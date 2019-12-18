EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company’s financial calendar for the 2020 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

14/02/2020        Unaudited results for Q4 2019 and 12 months 2019

28/02/2020        Audited results for 2019

24/03/2020        General meeting of shareholders

24/04/2020        Q1 interim results

30/07/2020        Q2 interim results

29/10/2020        Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee