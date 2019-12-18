EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company’s financial calendar for the 2020 financial year.



We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:



14/02/2020 Unaudited results for Q4 2019 and 12 months 2019



28/02/2020 Audited results for 2019



24/03/2020 General meeting of shareholders



24/04/2020 Q1 interim results



30/07/2020 Q2 interim results



29/10/2020 Q3 interim results





Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee

