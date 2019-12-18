EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company’s financial calendar for the 2020 financial year.
We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
14/02/2020 Unaudited results for Q4 2019 and 12 months 2019
28/02/2020 Audited results for 2019
24/03/2020 General meeting of shareholders
24/04/2020 Q1 interim results
30/07/2020 Q2 interim results
29/10/2020 Q3 interim results
Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
Tallinn, ESTONIA
