Raisio plc Managers` transactions, 18 December 2019
MANAGERS` TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mäkelä, Ilkka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Raisio Oyj
LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20191218100250_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,753 Unit price: 0.000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,753 Volume weighted average price: 0.000 EUR
____________________________________________
RAISIO PLC
Mika Saarinen
Director - Treasury, IR and Communications
Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com
Further information:
Aija Immonen, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 44 782 1356
Raisio plc
Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2018, the Group’s net sales for continuing operations totalled EUR 228 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 26 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.
Distribution
Nasdaq
www.raisio.com
Raisio Oyj
Raisio, FINLAND
Raisio Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: