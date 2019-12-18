Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the retail shopping through mobile in Mexico is expected to record a CAGR of 19.5% to reach US$ 61,793.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment / mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Mexico. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment across retail shopping segments in Mexico.



Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 15+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



Mexico Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Mexico Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology



Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:



SMS / USSD

NFC

Code-based

Web-based

Mexico Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast



Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mexico Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)



Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Mexico:

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.



Companies Mentioned



Citibanamex

BBVA Digital Wallet

PayPal

AllPago

MeaWallet

Clipp

