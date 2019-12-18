Raisio plc Managers` transactions, 18 December 2019

MANAGERS` TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sundell, Ann-Christine

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Raisio Oyj

LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20191218101616_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002943

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 877 Unit price: 0.000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 877 Volume weighted average price: 0.000 EUR

____________________________________________

RAISIO PLC

Mika Saarinen

Director - Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com

Further information:

Aija Immonen, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 44 782 1356





Raisio plc

Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio's products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2018, the Group's net sales for continuing operations totalled EUR 228 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 26 million.







