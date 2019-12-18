December 18, 2019

Category: Company Announcement

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 18th December 2019 at 14:00

Taru Mäkinen appointed as CFO of Efecte

Taru Mäkinen has been appointed as CFO and a member of the leadership team of Efecte as of December 18th 2019.

Taru Mäkinen has worked as interim CFO of the company since June 2019 and as group controller since August 2018. Mäkinen will report to Efecte CEO Niilo Fredrikson.

Further inquiries:

Efecte Plc, CEO Niilo Fredrikson, tel +358 50 356 7177

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

