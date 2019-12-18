CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy announces that 71,606 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 3 (Series 3 Shares) were tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversion into Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series 4 (Series 4 Shares).

As a result, none of the Series 3 Shares will be converted into Series 4 Shares on December 31, 2019.

